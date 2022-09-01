Karnataka Teacher Burns Dalit Boy's Private Parts, 'Not Intentional,' Say Police

(Image for representation)
(Photo: Twitter/@JeongPark52)
(Trigger warning: Mentions of caste atrocity, violence)
Irked over a three-year-old Dalit student's habit of frequently wetting his pants, Rashmi, a teacher at an Anganwadi in Godikere village at Karnataka's Tumakuru, allegedly burnt his private parts on 22 August.
Although the Karnataka police registered a case of negligence against Rashmi, they said that the incident was "not intentional."
Speaking to The Quint, Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, Superintendent of Police in Tumakuru, said, "We visited the village several times to check on the child. He is currently safe and is being taken care of by his father. A case of negligence has been registered after CDPO approached us. The villagers and the family told that the incident was not intentional in nature."
According to sources, the teacher lit a match stick and threatened the boy saying she would light his scrotum on fire if he didn't stop urinating in his pants. She then accidentally injured the boy. Although he suffered a few burns, the boy is out of danger.
The teacher has since been suspended by the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) who conducted an inquiry in the matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)