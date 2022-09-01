Karnataka Teacher Burns Dalit Boy's Private Parts, 'Not Intentional,' Say Police

Irked over a three-year-old Dalit student's habit of frequently wetting his pants, Rashmi, a teacher at an Anganwadi in Godikere village at Karnataka's Tumakuru, allegedly burnt his private parts on 22 August.

Although the Karnataka police registered a case of negligence against Rashmi, they said that the incident was "not intentional."

Speaking to The Quint, Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, Superintendent of Police in Tumakuru, said, "We visited the village several times to check on the child. He is currently safe and is being taken care of by his father. A case of negligence has been registered after CDPO approached us. The villagers and the family told that the incident was not intentional in nature."