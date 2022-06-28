Hyderabad's Conjoined Twins, Veena & Vani, Clear XII Boards With Flying Colours

As Telangana declared its Intermediate Public Examination or Class XII board results on Tuesday, 28 June, conjoined twins Veena and Vani secured 712 and 707 marks out of 1,000, respectively. The two have been in the care of Telangana's women and child welfare department since they were children.

In 2020, Veena and Vani secured 9.3 and 9.2 CGPA in their Class X examination. Currently, they are 19 years old.