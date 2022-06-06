'Hindi Will Make Us Shudras': DMK MP's Remarks Over Hindi Spark Row

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan, on Monday, 6 June, added fresh impetus to the Hindi imposition row, and said that imposing Hindi on Tamils would bring them down to the status of Shudras.

'Shudra' is a term used to denote the lower rung in the caste system.

While speaking at a conference on language imposition organised by the DMK, he added that the Hindi-speaking states were underdeveloped.

"What will Hindi do? Only make us shudras. It will do no benefit to us," he said.