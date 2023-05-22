'Under a Chuppah': Kerala's Kochi Witnesses First Jewish Wedding in 15 Years

Kerala's Kochi was witness to an extraordinary cultural event on the evening of Sunday, 21 May – the city's first Jewish wedding in 15 years.

Rachel Benoy Malakhi, a Jewish woman of Indian origin, and Richard Zachary Rowe, who belongs to the community in Indiana, United States, got married under a chuppah in the presence of their friends and family at a resort in Kochi.

Rachel is a data scientist working in the US, whereas Zachary is an aerospace engineer. They met each other in the US about four years ago.