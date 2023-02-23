Protest-Struck Kerala Film School 'Relieved' as Saeed Mirza Appointed Chairman

Who is Saeed Akhter Mirza? A veteran filmmaker, Mirza, ruled the Indian parallel cinema in the 1970s. He has directed many critically acclaimed films, including the national award-winning, Naseem. He has also made famous Hindi TV serials like Nukkad and Intezaar. Earlier, Mirza had a stint as the Pune Film Institute’s chairman.

Why were students protesting at the film school? At the institute claimed that former director Shankar Mohan discriminated against them based on their caste. Sanitation workers in the institute alleged that they were forced to clean toilets in the director’s residence with bare hands.

In the wake of a 50-day-long student protest in December 2022, following serious allegations levelled against him, Mohan stepped down as the institute's director on 21 January. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who had supported Mohan, too resigned on 31 January. Till Thursday, Finance Offficer Shibu Abraham was temporarily in charge of the day-to-day administrative affairs of the institute.