Two Men Hurl Casteist Abuse, Spit on Dalit Man for Winning Sabarimala Tender

The Museum Police in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has registered a case against two people for allegedly assaulting a 43-year-old Dalit man after he won the tender to prepare unniyappam (a fried sweet offering) for devotees at the Sabarimala temple in the state.

The tender was invited by the Travancore Devaswom Board ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

What happened? The accused, Jagadeesh and Ramesh – both Thiruvananthapuram natives – allegedly abused, spit on, and insulted 43-year-old Subi, the contractor who won the bid. He belongs to the Pulaya community (Scheduled Caste) and is a native of Therikkavila near Pallichal.