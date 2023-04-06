'Wrong Decision': Congress' AK Antony Says He Is 'Hurt' by Son Anil Joining BJP

Congress veteran AK Antony expresses displeasure over son Anil K Antony joining the BJP.
Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony, joined the BJP on Thursday, 6 April, in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan. Hours after the event, AK Antony reacted to his son joining the BJP, saying he was pained by his son's decision to join the right-wing party.
“Till the last breath, I will oppose the wrong policies of RSS and BJP,” said AK Antony. However, Anil K Antony joined the BJP two months after he resigned from his positions in the Congress following a controversy over his comments on a BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.
Many Congressmen expressed dismay over Anil's decision, him accusing him of betraying his father.
Addressing the question on whether he consulted his father before taking the major decision, Anil Antony told the media how families can have different political ideologies and yet have mutual respect for each other.
