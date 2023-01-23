Complaint Filed Against Kannada Writer KS Bhagawan After Statements on Ramayana

A police complaint was filed against noted Kannada writer and rationalist Kallahalli Sannegowda Bhagawan on Monday, 23 January, days after Bhagawan courted controversy with his statements on Valmiki's Ramayana.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A complaint was filed with Karnataka's Mandya Police against noted Kannada writer and rationalist KS Bhagawan on Monday, 23 January, days after Bhagawan courted controversy with his statements on the Indian epic Ramayana. The complaint was raised by some Hindutva groups in Mandya.
What did the writer say? Speaking at an event in Karnataka's Mandya on Friday, the writer said:
What more? He added, "He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he (Ram) be ideal?” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Is this Bhagawan's first controversy? No, the writer had made similar remarks in 2019 wherein he said Lord Ram used to consume 'intoxicants' and made Sita also drink them.
In 2021, black ink was thrown on Bhagawan, when he came from his hometown Mysuru to a Bengaluru court after being summoned to attend the proceedings in a private complaint.
The attacker, Meera Raghavendra, had filed the private complaint before the court stating that the writer had made insulting and derogatory remarks against Lord Ram.
Meanwhile, a police team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh had said that Bhagawan's name was also on the alleged list of targets of the alleged killers, NDTV reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)