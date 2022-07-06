Three Stabbed in Communal Clashes in Karnataka's Bagalkote

Those involved in the clash have been admitted to hospital.
At least three people were stabbed in communal clashes that erupted between members of two groups on Wednesday, 6 July, in Bagalkote's Kerur in Karnataka.
The attackers also set a few vehicles on fire and the cops who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control, sources told The Quint.
