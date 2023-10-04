Ban or No Ban? The Carpooling Controversy in Bengaluru Explained

Carpooling essentially involves a group of people travelling together in a vehicle to a destination (say, work). They split the cost of the journey and may and even take turns to drive. The idea of carpooling is to reduce fuel usage, emissions, and cost of travel.

But most importantly, it ensures that there are fewer vehicles on the road.

In fact, carpooling has been recommended by experts in Bengaluru – especially on the ORR that passes through the IT corridor – as it has the highest traffic density for any major city in the country.

Speaking to The Quint earlier, Krishna Kumar Gowda, the general manager of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA), had said that the traffic police and the ORRCA had issued notices to IT companies in August to implement carpooling, among other measures, to reduce traffic congestion on the ORR.

Over the years, the use of carpooling apps has also grown in the city.

In fact, after news of the supposed 'ban' broke, several netizens took to X to show their displeasure.