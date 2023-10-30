BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed While Campaigning in Siddipet District

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district, on Monday, 30 October.
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
The Medak MP was rushed to Gajwel hospital with several stab wounds on the stomach, and later to Secunderabad for treatment.
Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating whether Raju had some personal grudge or if it was a politically motivated attack, reported The Hindu.
This development comes ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in which Reddy is contesting for BRS from Dubbaka seat.
