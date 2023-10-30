Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South india  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed While Campaigning in Siddipet District

BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed While Campaigning in Siddipet District

With several stab wounds, the Medak MP was rushed to Gajwel hospital and later to Secunderabad for treatment.
The Quint
South India News
Published:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district, on Monday, 30 October.

|

(Photo: Video Screengrab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district, on Monday, 30 October.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Prabhakar Reddy was stabbed by a man while he was campaigning in Surampalli village in Telangana’s Siddipet district, on Monday, 30 October.

The Medak MP was rushed to Gajwel hospital with several stab wounds on the stomach, and later to Secunderabad for treatment.

The accused, identified as C Raju, a resident of Chepyal in Mirdoddi mandal, was caught by BRS activists and thrashed before the police rescued him, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating whether Raju had some personal grudge or if it was a politically motivated attack, reported The Hindu.

This development comes ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections in which Reddy is contesting for BRS from Dubbaka seat.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT