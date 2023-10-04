PM Modi Claims KCR Wanted To Join NDA; KTR Says BJP Has 'Selective Amnesia'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent 'revelation' that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections has triggered a war of words between the BRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana.

PM Modi, during a rally in poll-bound Telangana's Nizamabad on Tuesday, 3 October, alleged that state Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had approached him after the GHMC polls, hoping to join the NDA.

He then claimed he declined Rao's request "due to his deeds."