Bengaluru Student Gets Five Years in Jail for ‘Celebrating’ Pulwama Attack on FB

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bengaluru has sentenced a 22-year-old to five years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 for making derogatory comments on Facebook posts after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Who: The accused, Faiz Rasheed, was 19 and a third-semester student of electronics and communication engineering at the time of the crime. He has been in custody for three and a half years.

Why it matters: At least 40 CRPF personnel died when a convoy of the paramilitary force was attacked in Pulwama on 14 February 2019.