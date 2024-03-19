'No Mention of Azaan or Bhajan in Complaint': What Led to Protests in Bengaluru?

A protest by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Hindutva activists erupted in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, 19 March, two days after a group of men allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper in the Siddanna Layout area of the city.
BJP leaders, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, were detained amid the protest that was taken out in central Bengaluru's Nagarthpet street.
However, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda told The Quint that Mukesh's original complaint made no mention of any bhajans or the azaan.
He further added that the accused persons included Muslims and Hindus.
On the evening of Sunday, 17 March, a group of five to six men allegedly beat up 26-year-old Mukesh – who runs a mobile repair shop at Siddanna Layout – for "playing loud music" from his shop.
The incident was captured on CCTV cameras – visuals of which went viral on social media.
Later that night, the Halasuru Gate Police arrested three of the accused – Suleiman, Shahnawaz, and Rohith – based on Mukesh's complaint. Two other accused, Dyanish and Taruna, were arrested later, and one accused is yet to be arrested, Commissioner Dayananda told The Quint.
Mukesh, in his handwritten complaint, said: "When I was in the shop, they told me I was playing the music too loudly and disturbing everyone. They were shouting. Then, the shouting escalated and Shahnawaz punched me in the face and Suleiman hit me."
"They pulled me out of the shop, more people came together and beat me till I was bleeding. After that, they took a small speaker box from the shop and hit my face with it … My request is to give them the strictest punishment under the law," he added.
While his complaint made no mention of azaan, Hanuman Chalisa, or bhajans, speaking to reporters on Monday, 19 March, he alleged:
On Mukesh's original complaint not mentioning any bhajan or the azaan, Commissioner Dayananda added, "This is still under investigation, whatever is revealed in the investigation, according to that, we will proceed."
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the accused under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On Monday, 18 March, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to X to blame the Congress government in Karnataka for the incident. He said:
Surya also visited Mukesh on Monday, 18 March, and alleged that while in his initial complaint, he did not mention that he was playing Hanuman Chalisa, "the real reason for the assault was explained as Hanuman Chalisa."
"How much appeasement is too much appeasement? The Congress govt's appeasement policy has turned Karnataka into a safe haven for anti-national jihadi elements, with Hindus suffering as victims. Congress poses a constant threat to Hindus. They must not test our patience & tolerance," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje posted on X.
Meanwhile, the legal cell of the Karnataka Congress lodged a formal complaint with the state's Chief Election Officer against Surya, alleging that he was trying to incite communal tensions at Tuesday's protest.
"The BJP has started the election campaign in its ready style after giving communal colour to the riots in Nagarta town. In the complaint filed by the complainant, there is no mention of "assault for placing Hanuman Chalisa" and there are Hindus among the accused... A political party or media inciting communalism during elections should be dealt with in accordance with the Code of Conduct," the Karnataka Congress posted on X.
