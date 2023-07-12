Double Murder: Ex-Colleague, 2 Others Held for Killing Bengaluru Firm's CEO, MD

Shabarish, who has been identified as the prime accused, used to work with Phanindra and Vinu Kumar in another firm. When the duo started Aeronics Media, it led to a business rivalry, as per The News Minute.
After the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of a Bengaluru firm, Aeronics Media Private Limited, were murdered on the office premises on Tuesday, 11 July, the Bengaluru Police arrested three persons, including a former colleague of the deceased, on Wednesday, 12 July.
The accused, identified as Shabarish, aka Felix, Vinay Reddy, and Santhosh, entered the premises of the firm, located at Pampa Extension in Hebbal-Kempapura, at around 4 pm on Tuesday, and allegedly stabbed the CEO, Vinu Kumar, and the MD, Phanindra Subramanya, with sharp objects.
Reports stated that the accused persons came to Phanindra's office on Tuesday afternoon and waited for him to come back from his lunch break. Once Phanindra stepped into his office around 4 pm, they reportedly had a discussion.
At least 10 other employees were present in the office when the attack happened, according to reports. Though they rushed the CEO and MD to a nearby hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.
The police said that the trio were arrested at Kunigal, near Tumakuru.
