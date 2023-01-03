19-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death in Bengaluru, Attacker Wounds Himself

A 19-year-old woman died after being stabbed on the campus of Presidency College in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, 2 January.
(Photo: The Quint)
A 19-year-old woman died after being stabbed on the campus of Presidency College in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, 2 January.
Details: A report by The Newsminute identified the victim as Layasmitha, a student of the college.
In a purported video taken after the incident, Layasmitha was reportedly seen being carried out of the building by security guards of the college.
The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.
The attacker who allegedly stabbed Layasmitha is a 23-year-old BTech student named Pawan Kalyan, as per reports.
Kalyan was also hospitalised after he reportedly stabbed himself following the attack.
More context: Kalyan and Layasmitha are natives of the same village in Karnataka's Kolar, the police said.
The police further revealed that they knew each other.
Motive? "The reason behind the attack is still unknown. The attacker is not from the same college. After stabbing the girl, he stabbed himself. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment and is currently critical," Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baldandi was quoted as saying by The Newsminute.
Flashback: In October last year, another woman college student was attacked in Chennai.
The victim who was stabbed to death was 20-year-old BCom student Sathya Priya.
The attacker, Sathish, allegedly stabbed Priya for rejecting his advances.
He was arrested by the police one day after the attack.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)