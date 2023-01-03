Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South india  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201919-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death in Bengaluru, Attacker Wounds Himself

19-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death in Bengaluru, Attacker Wounds Himself

The attacker and the victim were acquainted with each other, according to the police.
Karan HM
South India News
Published:

A 19-year-old woman died after being stabbed on the campus of Presidency College in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, 2 January.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 19-year-old woman died after being stabbed on the campus of Presidency College in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, 2 January.</p></div>

A 19-year-old woman died after being stabbed on the campus of Presidency College in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, 2 January.

Details: A report by The Newsminute identified the victim as Layasmitha, a student of the college.

  • In a purported video taken after the incident, Layasmitha was reportedly seen being carried out of the building by security guards of the college.

  • The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The attacker who allegedly stabbed Layasmitha is a 23-year-old BTech student named Pawan Kalyan, as per reports.

  • Kalyan was also hospitalised after he reportedly stabbed himself following the attack.

More context: Kalyan and Layasmitha are natives of the same village in Karnataka's Kolar, the police said.

  • The police further revealed that they knew each other.

Also ReadDelhi Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car On New Year, 5 Arrested

Motive? "The reason behind the attack is still unknown. The attacker is not from the same college. After stabbing the girl, he stabbed himself. He has been taken to a hospital for treatment and is currently critical," Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baldandi was quoted as saying by The Newsminute.

Flashback: In October last year, another woman college student was attacked in Chennai.

  • The victim who was stabbed to death was 20-year-old BCom student Sathya Priya.

  • The attacker, Sathish, allegedly stabbed Priya for rejecting his advances.

  • He was arrested by the police one day after the attack.

Also Read'11 Stab Wounds': Family of Indian Student Attacked in Sydney Alleges Race Crime

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT