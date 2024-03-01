Bengaluru Cafe Blast: 9 Injured, Probe Ongoing to Determine Cause | What We Know

The blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
As many as nine people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield on Friday, 1 March, the police said.
Where did the blast occur? The explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe, which is a popular eatery in the city's Kundalahalli area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), a bomb squad, and a forensics team are on site and have been conducting a probe into the incident.
Among the injured are a customer and three employees, Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder of the cafe, told TV9 news channel.
Cause of the blast: Rao said that the blast was caused by something which was kept in a customer's bag. "The explosion happened in the area where customers wash their hands. It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded... something that was kept in a bag exploded," she told TV9.
While the police have not officially declared the cause of the blast, former Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao confirmed to The Quint that it is a bomb blast.
Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took to social media to say that the blast was not caused by a cylinder explosion, but that it seemed to be a "clear case" of a bomb blast.
"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM," he said.
The police, however, said that they will officially declare the cause only after a proper investigation.
"We don't want to speculate. The forensics team is collecting evidence. We will be able to give more details later," Karnataka police chief Alok Mohan said while addressing the press.
He also said that all the injured persons have been shifted to Brookfield Hospital and are out of danger.
What the government said: Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that a thorough probe is being conducted into the cause of the incident.
What eyewitnesses said: Several eyewitnesses said that utter chaos broke out following the explosion.
“I was waiting outside the eatery for my turn when suddenly we heard a loud noise... an explosion. We got scared not knowing what it was. There were around 35-40 people at the eatery. They all started rushing out and there was absolute chaos," an eyewitness named Edison told news agency PTI.
Another eyewitness, Amruth – who works at a private company near the cafe – said that he had just placed his order when suddenly he heard a loud explosion.
(With inputs from TV9 and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)