'A Fit of Rage': Bengaluru Woman Killed After Birthday Bash, Boyfriend Arrested

On Friday, 14 April, R Navya celebrated her birthday with her friend TD Prashanth. It was an intimate, elaborate event held at her small apartment near Laggere, Bengaluru. Prashanth had bought her multi-coloured balloons and a cake. The living room was decorated to fit the party mood.

According to Rajagopal Nagar Police, Bengaluru, soon after she cut the cake, Prashanth allegedly slit Navya's throat, bleeding her to death.

The murder has led to a thorough investigation into the events that led to the young woman's death, especially because Navya used to work at the Security Department of Bengaluru Police. What the police have found so far outlines what could either be an diabolically elaborate plan made to punish suspected adultery or a "crime of passion," committed on the spur of the moment.