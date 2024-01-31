Mandya Row: ‘Green Flag’ Near Dargah in Bengaluru Removed After BJP MLA’s Tweet

Merely days after tensions erupted in Keragodu village in Karnataka's Mandya district over a Hanuman dhwaja (flag) being replaced with the National Flag, a green flag hoisted near a dargah in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar was taken down on Tuesday, 30 January.

The said flag hoisted on a pole near the Hazrat Syed Jamal Shah Qadri Dargah at Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar was replaced with the Tricolour by a group of locals and the members of the dargah committee, amid a post on X by Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil.

In the post, Patil said: