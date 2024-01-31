Mandya Row: ‘Green Flag’ Near Dargah in Bengaluru Removed After BJP MLA’s Tweet

The flag hoisted on a pole near the Hazrat Syed Jamal Shah Qadri Dargah at Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar was replaced with the Tricolour by a group of locals and the members of the dargah committee amid the Mandya row.
(Photo: The Quint)
Merely days after tensions erupted in Keragodu village in Karnataka's Mandya district over a Hanuman dhwaja (flag) being replaced with the National Flag, a green flag hoisted near a dargah in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar was taken down on Tuesday, 30 January.
The said flag hoisted on a pole near the Hazrat Syed Jamal Shah Qadri Dargah at Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar was replaced with the Tricolour by a group of locals and the members of the dargah committee, amid a post on X by Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil.
In the post, Patil said:
The MLA retweeted a post by a user who shared the picture of the flag, saying: "This flag is flying at Chandni Chowk in Shivajinagar, Bengaluru. What religion is this flag? Congress leaders should answer."
The Shivajinagar Police, however, told The Quint that the flag had been in the area for "a long time … about 10-15 years."
"We informed the locals about the said tweet. To avoid any untoward incidents, they took down the flag and replaced it with the Tricolour. The situation is peaceful here – it has always been peaceful. Nobody has ever raised any questions about this flag before," an official from the Shivajinagar police station told The Quint.
Speaking to the media, Syed Akmal, a social worker from the area, said that on Tuesday, "the police called us and asked us about the flag. We said we didn't know who put it up and that it had been there for years."
Akmal added that "everyone lives in unity here, there are no issues. We celebrate all festivals together. There was no pressure or force to remove it. We just don't want what happened in Mandya to happen here."
Protests broke out in Keragodu village on Sunday, 28 January, over the district administration taking down the Hanuman flag that was hoisted on a recently installed 108-foot pole, citing the authorities had only given permission to hoist the National Flag and the State Flag on the said pole.
(With inputs from Abubaker Siddiqh from Bengaluru)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)