Actor Vijay Launches New Political Party, Names It 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

He stressed that "politics is not just another career for me; it is a sacred people's work ... I have been preparing myself for it for a long time by studying lessons from many of us. So, politics is not a hobby for me; this is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it."

The actor hinted that he may take a break from cinema after one more film project. "I am going to complete another film-related commitment that I have already agreed to, without interfering with party work, and fully engage in politics for the service of the people," he said.

On 25 January, during the party's State General Committee and Executive Committee meetings held in Chennai, the president and chief secretariat executives were elected, the actor said. Vijay will serve as the chairman of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.