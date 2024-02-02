Actor Vijay Launches New Political Party, Names It 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

Tamil actor Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, announced his new political party, 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam', on Friday, 2 February.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay said: "It is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame, and everything after my parents. Accordingly, a political party led by us has been started under the name 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'."
He said that "an application has been made today [2 February] on behalf of our party to register with the Chief Election Commission of India."
Vijay said in his statement that "in the current political climate, there is a 'corrupt political culture' on the one hand and a 'divisive political culture' on the other. They are obstacles to our unity and progress."
He stressed that "politics is not just another career for me; it is a sacred people's work ... I have been preparing myself for it for a long time by studying lessons from many of us. So, politics is not a hobby for me; this is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it."
The actor hinted that he may take a break from cinema after one more film project. "I am going to complete another film-related commitment that I have already agreed to, without interfering with party work, and fully engage in politics for the service of the people," he said.
On 25 January, during the party's State General Committee and Executive Committee meetings held in Chennai, the president and chief secretariat executives were elected, the actor said. Vijay will serve as the chairman of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
