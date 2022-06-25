7 Aborted Fetuses Found in Canister in Karnataka in Case of Sex Detection

Seven aborted fetal remains uses were found.
(Photo: iStock)
In a shocking incident, seven aborted fetal remains uses were found in a canister on the outskirts of the Moodalagi village of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Friday, June 24, informed the police.
The state health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The local residents found the fetuses near the Mudalagi town's bus stop in the Belagavi district and informed the police. After receiving the information, police visited and inspected the site.
He further said, "The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing."
A police case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.
