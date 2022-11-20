19-Year-Old Model Allegedly Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Kerala’s Kochi

A 19-year-old model was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Kerala's Kochi on the night of Thursday, 17 November. The incident has invited shock from many, including politicians in the state.

What we know: The teen model from Kochi had visited a local pub with her friend on Thursday night. The latter is a model from Rajasthan, who introduced her to two men at the pub. The men then offered to drop her back to her home in Kakkanad. She was allegedly gang-raped while they circled around in the car. The survivor is undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College.

Arrests in the case: Three men and a woman were taken into custody by Ernakulam Police on Friday.