Yemen Court Dismisses Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Appeal Against Death Penalty

After Priya filed a police complaint against Mahdi, which led to his arrest in 2016, his release meant that he persistently caused trouble for Priya.

In 2017, attempting to retrieve her passport from Mahdi's possession, Priya reportedly administered sedatives to Mahdi, leading to him dying due to an overdose.

Priya, alongside her colleague Hanan, a Yemeni national, reportedly dismembered Mahadi's body before disposing of it in a water tank. Priya received a death sentence in 2018, while Hanan was sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the case.