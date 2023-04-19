'Will Die of Hunger If Not Bullets': Indians Stuck in Sudan Struggle to Survive

A group of 31 migrants who belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka's Channagiri, in Davanagere district, moved to Sudan in July 2022 with hopes to earn a sustainable livelihood for his family and children.
“We are being told not to go out. We might get killed because of gunfire, but if we stay inside, we will die of hunger and starvation,” S Prabhu, a tribal from Karnataka who is stranded in Sudan and waits to be rescued, told The Quint.
Thirty-six-year-old Prabhu is part of a group of 31 migrants who belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka's Channagiri, in Davanagere district, and moved to Sudan in July 2022 with hopes to earn a sustainable livelihood for his family and children.
The 31 Kannadigas from Karnataka's Channagiri, who moved to Sudan to earn a livelihood.
The clashes are between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Prabhu told The Quint:
The group live in a four-house compound in Al Fashir, a large town in the Darfur region of northwestern Sudan.
During a conversation with The Quint, Prabhu broke down and spoke of the dire living conditions the group has faced since the violence started.
Sudan has been engulfed in violence, and fighting continued, civilians like Prabhu move closer to becoming collateral damage. Moreover, military action has constantly grazed the group of Kannadigas ever since the conflict began last week.
He said, “There are big fires because of missiles, and the military (RAF) is firing rockets, bombs fall from the sky at all hours. Dead bodies are all over the street.”
He also spoke of the constant presence of gunfire, explosions and violence around their compound, narrating an incident where a bullet entered the compound and nearly hit a fellow Hakki Pikki tribal.
Sundar Kumar tried to leave the house and evaluate the situation and stood within the rented compound, when a bullet round was fired and hit a wall just a few feet above his head.
The bullet round hit a wall of one of the four houses in the compound.
However, Prabhu was unable to determine whether the bullet was aimed at the compound or was a stray round.
Notably, Indian national Albert Augestine also succumbed to his injuries after a stray bullet hit him amid clashes in Sudan.
Meanwhile, Usha, another member of the Hakki Pikki tribe alongside Prabhu, spoke to The Quint and held back tears when she said:
However, her mind could not focus on the constant gunfire outside their compound, as she worried about her children – Shivananda and Bhawani – who were stuck in Khartoum, almost 800 km away.
“Close to 80 people we know, including my two sons and daughter-in-law, are living with some other relatives in Sudan's capital, Khartoum," Usha told The Quint.
Characterising her children’s condition, she said, “My son told me they are not getting food at night. They have no drinking water and barely any food. All we can ask is that the Indian government helps our children.”
Prabhu alleged that the 31 Kannadigas have received no information from the Indian authorities of help being on the way.
Rajan told The New Indian Express, “As soon as we got the rescue call from El Fashir, we informed the MEA, which has now taken up the matter.”
As of 8 pm (IST) on Wednesday, 19 April, Prabhu said that he had spoken to Rajan twice and was assured of help. However, he clarified that there were no talks with any other Indian ministry.
Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to allege that the Centre did not make any efforts to bring back the tribals. "The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days, and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back," he said.
The claim was met by a retort from Jaishankar, who called the tweet "irresponsible" and accused the Congress leader of politicising the situation.
Prabhu and his wife Soniya moved to Sudan in July 2022 with the motive to sell Ayurvedic products, which have a large demand in Sudan and in greater Africa as well. Other members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who remain stranded in Sudan with Prabhu, moved to Sudan within the last year.
Importantly, Prabhu alleged and told The Quint that 4.5 acres of land that he inherited from his father was taken away by the Indian government, who claimed it was forest land.
He stressed on the fact that the family’s main objective in moving to Sudan was to earn a livelihood to sustain his children. “It is every parent’s aspiration to make sure their children flourish,” Prabhu choked up and said.
Prabhu further mentioned how the family was forced to secure multiple small loans to facilitate the move to Sudan, borrowing money from friends, relatives, community members and extended family as well.
He said:
Adding that while the business is not flourishing, it is more than what Prabhu made in Karnataka, he told The Quint that while his life in Sudan was better than in India, his still struggles to ensure two meals a day for his children.
