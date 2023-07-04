Who is Abhijit Das, Indian-Origin Lawyer Arrested in US For $5 Mn Fraud Case?

Prosecutors claim that Das used manipulative tactics, coaxing his clients into transferring funds to accounts under his control through a series of intricate, multi-step transactions. These transactions were deceitfully presented as legal advice to mitigate potential litigation risks.

The officials added that to conceal his illicit activities, Das allegedly provided his clients with fraudulent and forged account statements.

The misappropriated funds were shockingly directed towards various personal expenses. Das

reportedly used the embezzled funds to cover exorbitant fees associated with his law firm, invest in a luxurious yacht affiliated with one of his hotels, and, astonishingly, purchase a lavish $2.7 million residence in Boca Raton, Florida.

Following his arrest at his Fort Lauderdale residence in Florida, Das appeared in court in the Southern District of Florida. This recent legal predicament adds to a previous indictment from June 2021, where Das faced charges of violating the Federal Election Campaign Act and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission. Those charges stemmed from allegations of campaign finance violations and embezzlement of campaign funds.