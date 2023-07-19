UK PM Sunak Honours Indian-Origin 7-year-old who is a 'Sustainability Champion'

Seven-year-old Moksha Roy was awarded the prestigious Points of Light accolade by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, acknowledging her extraordinary dedication to sustainability.
(Photo Courtesy: Dr Ragini G Roy)
In an awe-inspiring ceremony, seven-year-old Moksha Roy was awarded the prestigious Points of Light accolade by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, acknowledging her extraordinary dedication to sustainability. The event, graced by UK's Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, celebrated Moksha's relentless advocacy for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) on 13 July.
Moksha's journey as the world's youngest sustainability advocate commenced at the tender age of three when she bravely took on the fight against microplastic pollution.
Supported by the UN task force and the Archbishop of Canterbury, her fervent activism led her to write letters to all 193 world leaders at the age of five, urging them to integrate the UN SDGs into national curriculums.
World leaders responded with admiration, promising to act upon her request.
President Paula-Mae Weekes of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago praised Moksha's efforts, drawing comparisons to illustrious champions like Malala and Greta: "Like Moksha, we all have a role to play in safeguarding the future and sustainability of our world."
Recognising the significance of Moksha's plea, the UK government incorporated her request into the Department for Education’s Sustainability and Climate Change strategy, positively impacting over 16 million children and young people across the nation.
UK’s Deputy Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE, expressed his admiration for Moksha's work:
Far beyond the borders of the UK, Moksha continues to inspire millions of children worldwide through radio, press, and online platforms, empowering them to embrace sustainability.
Her dedication to various sustainability campaigns, such as raising funds for UNICEF by foregoing birthday gifts and educating over a billion children and families about microplastic pollution, showcases her commitment to sparking change.
Moksha participates in educational sessions for underprivileged children worldwide conducted by the Centre for Big Synergy, a United Nations CSO. Her influential messages have reached prominent events, including at COP27, where world leaders and global citizens gathered.
As the 2086th recipient of the British Prime Minister’s Points of Light award, established in 2014 to celebrate community change-makers, Moksha is a testament to youthful determination's power.
When asked about her advocacy, Moksha humbly remarked,
Her parents, Dr Ragini G Roy and Dr Sourav Roy expressed their pride, stating, "What Moksha is doing shows us that even the youngest in society has as important a role in creating a tangible impact when it comes to acting on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We support her efforts in creating a fair, safe, and sustainable world for everyone."
