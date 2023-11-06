Sikh Man 'Barred From Birmingham Jury Service' For Carrying a Kirpan

"To have that happen to me, I felt embarrassed, I felt discriminated against, I didn't expect it to happen to me," says Jatinder Singh, from Smethwick, who was summoned to serve as a juror at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 October.

As reported by the BBC, Singh, who was the president at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick and secretary general of the Sikh Council UK, said this was the second time he was called for the jury service.

“The security guard said I could take (my kirpan) off and leave it with him and collect it at the end of the day,” Singh told BBC News, adding that during the first time service, he faced no issues.

“I felt like a child who had gone to school and taken something they shouldn’t and had it confiscated."