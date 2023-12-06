PM Modi Raises Issue of Missing Indians with Kenyan President: What Is the Case?

Dubey had spoken to his friend four days before Khan left for Kenya, reportedly to witness the annual "Great Migration," where over two million wildebeest, zebra and herd animals migrate to Maasai Mara. Dubey said that Khan sounded "very happy."

According to reports, the taxi carrying Khan and Kidwai was forcibly stopped by a group of men on a Nairobi road, and they were then abducted and driven in another vehicle to the Aberdare forest where they were allegedly killed and "their bodies dumped."

Writing to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, Kidwai's wife Ambreen said that her husband had been visiting Kenya as a tourist since February and described Khan as her husband's friend, BBC reported.

Ambreen said that Khan and Kidwai exited their hotel and headed to a bar at 10:45pm on 22 July and added that she had messaged her husband around midnight, enquiring about his return. Kidwai replied that he would leave the bar in "15 minutes".

It was when Ambreen woke up at 3 am that she found that her husband had not returned and called both Kidwai and the driver, but both of their phones were switched off.