NRIs Throng US Grocery Stores To Stock Up on Rice Amid India’s Export Ban

The Centre took this decision in a bid to stabilise the uncertain prices in the country. Rice production has been severely impacted due to extremely heavy rain in rice-producing states across north India and a deficit of rainfall in other parts of the country. However, the government has exempted parboiled rice from the ban.

The Centre said that the ban was put into effect to "ensure adequate availability of non-basmati white rice in the Indian market and to allay the rise in prices in the domestic market," The Hindu reported.