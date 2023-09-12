'No Tennis on Dead Planet': Indian-Origin Climate Protester Disrupts US Open

Sayak Mukhopadhyay of White Plains, New York, was charged with trespassing, according to the New York Police Department. It said in a statement that the department’s Emergency Service Unit personnel were able to “safely free him” and arrest him.

He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Mukhopadhyay moved to New York from his native Kolkata 25 years ago. "India is something I constantly think about because I grew up there, and I am keenly aware of how low the level of resource consumption and energy consumption is there," Extinction Rebellion quoted him as saying.

Gauff, who defeated Muchova in that game and won the US Open, said at a news conference that she couldn’t get “too mad” at the antic because “it was done in a peaceful way.”

“I believe in climate change,” she said.