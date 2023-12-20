Missing 23-Year-Old Indian Student From Jalandhar Found Dead in London: Reports

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a 23-year-old studying at Loughborough University, was reportedly found dead near a lake in Canary Wharf, East London, by the police. The Jalandhar-based student was missing since 15 December.

According to the Tribune, the family, resides in Model Town, Jalandhar, and last spoke to him on 15 December, which also happened to be his birthday. Over the video call, Gurasham informed the family of his birthday celebration plans, but after that, the family failed to contact him.

According to a family friend quoted in a media report, the family had already left for London on 18 December morning.