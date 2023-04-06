EXCLUSIVE: Barred Indian Candidate Karan Kataria Accused of LSE Poll Violations

The Quint spoke to several students from LSE who painted a contrasting image of the student union elections, Karan Kataria's campaign, and the allegations against him.
“LSE is not lying. Karan's aggressive campaigners were standing right next to voters in line," a student of the London School of Economics alleged, just a few days after an Indian student, Karan Kataria, was disqualified from the LSE Student Union election.
The Quint also extensively spoke to Karan Kataria about the allegations against him. Click here to read the full story.
An LSE student spoke to The Quint on the condition of anonymity and alleged that they saw Karan Kataria engage in unfair election practices, saying:
A second student, requesting anonymity, spoke The Quint about Kataria’s disqualification and alleged that fellow students “have experienced Karan’s campaigners forcing them to go and vote for him, all under Karan’s watch.”
They claimed to be at the receiving end of the campaign and said, “Personally, I have experienced that the campaigning was very aggressive. People call and start a random conversation, but somehow end up asking if you’re rooting for Karan? If you don't say yes, they continue badgering you until you say yes."
The LSESU issued a statement on Monday, which said that the body operated in a free and democratic manner and has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of harassment and bullying. It also ordered an external review of the election.
The Quint reached out to the London School of Economics Student Council on Tuesday, 4 April, regarding Kataria's disqualification, the allegations against him, and his claims against the student body, the LSESU simply referred us to the aforementioned press release and said, “To reiterate, we have a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and harassment.”
Moreover, a third student from LSE, on the condition on anonymity, spoke to The Quint and described the campaigning by Kataria, stating, “He and his group of friends have often expressed extremely problematic views which were Islamophobic, casteist and sexist, and were aimed at anyone who spoke out about their agenda.”
Reiterating such an incident, they said:
However, a student, who spoke to The Quint, praised Kataria's campaign and his volunteers, and said, "Nobody felt any sort of hostility from Karan's campaign, and students have been free to voice their concerns.
"I think regardless of whatever affiliations people have, it did not impact how Karan addressed them," they added.
In a conversation "On 24 March, WhatsApp groups were flooded with messages terming me Islamophobic and homophobic... Even after being a man of colour, I was tagged as a racist… even a Hindu nationalist. Just because I am proud of my culture, heritage, ethos, philosophy, and where it comes from, you can't call a student a Hindu nationalist," Karan Kataria told The Quint.
Kataria had made serious allegations against the LSE Student Union (LSESU), saying that he was disqualified from the student body elections because of a "smear campaign.”
Referring to a message circulated on WhatsApp, an LSE student said, “I think there's it might be cheap election tactics from the opposing side. There were no problems on the first two days of campaigning.”
The message read:
They added, “But as soon as the messages were circulated, people begun looking at him strangely and there was a mood change all of a sudden.”
“There were some students like some of them, who were at the receiving end of very unsavory words and disrespectful language was used against them because somehow they were linked to Karan. They had to face disgusting slurs just because they supported him.”
“I personally know people who have verbal violence, and I could see a shift in the way people were behaving. Several campaigners were stopped and questioned about their links to Karan,”
Karan Kataria’s alleged connection to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh has raised several questions.
In the aforementioned message, circulated a few hours before the election, it said, “Sources in LSE who wish to stay anonymous fearing backlash have mentioned his membership within RSS.”
A huge point of contention has been Karan Kataria’s book, titled ‘Recapturing the Vision called Bharat,’ was released featured an address by J Nandakumar, National Convenor of the Prajna Pravah, an organisation affiliated to the RSS.
The Quint spoke to Karan Kataria regarding such allegations, where the 22-year-old said, “I have relations with hundreds of social organisations. No political organisations, but with various social organisations and I’m proud of my relations with them.”
When asked if the RSS is one of these many organisations, Kataria said:
An anonymous student at LSE told The Quint that after a message mentioning Kataria’s possible RSS affiliation was circulated, “the conversation definitely turned around after his association with RSS became public because that was one thing that people kept talking about.”
“The entire conversation on the LSE India WhatsApp group was around his association to the RSS,” they added.
