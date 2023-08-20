Karnataka Couple, Son Found Dead in US Home; Cops Suspect Double Murder-Suicide

Image used for representational purposes.
A couple and their six-year-old son who hail from Karnataka were found dead at their home in Maryland in the United States on Friday, 18 August, Baltimore Sun reported.
Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of double murder-suicide, the Baltimore Police said.
Thirty-seven-year-old Yogesh Honnala Nagarajappa is suspected to have killed his wife Prathibha Y Amarnath (35) and son Yash Honnala (6) using a gun before shooting himself, the Baltimore Police said in a tweet.
"Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound," the police said, according to the Baltimore Sun.
The couple, both software engineers, hailed from Davanagere district in Karnataka. The family of the couple said they had been living in the US for the past nine years, The Indian Express reported.
"We received a phone call from the police saying all three died by suicide, and they were probing the reason behind the death," Yogesh's mother Shobha told the media, as per IE. His father Nagarajappa was a tahsildar, who died a few years ago.
She has written to the government authorities, seeking to bring the bodies of her son, daughter-in-law, and grandson back to India.
