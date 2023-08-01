‘Crew Thinks She Jumped’: Indian Woman Goes Missing From Singapore-Bound Cruise

Image used for representational purposes only.
A 64-year-old woman Reeta Sahani, on-board the “Spectrum of the Seas” cruise ship, was found missing as the ship traversed through the Strait of Singapore from Penang.
The Royal Caribbean cruise also hosted her husband, 70-year-old retiree, Jakesh Sahani.
The crew allegedly informed him that there had been an unidentified object that was distinguished by the overboard detection systems to have fallen into the Singapore Strait.
Their son, 39-year-old Apoorv Sahani, who had not been present on the cruise during the incident, approached The Straits Times and stated:
He also divulged that his mother did not know how to swim. Both husband and son still believe that Reeta is present on the cruise ship,
After a few hours of Jakesh being interviewed by the police, no headway was made and he was told to disembark from the ship as another cruise was scheduled to commence, without any clarity on the whereabouts of his wife.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Monday night that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified about the incident at about 7:50 am, and added that the passenger was on board the Spectrum of the Seas and fell overboard.
The MPA further said:
