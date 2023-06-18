Indian-Origin Student Sentenced for Raping Semi-Conscious Woman in Cardiff

"It was this, along with the continued bravery of the victim, that ultimately led to him pleading guilty," they said.

CCTV footage released by the police revealed that Preet Vikal carried the victim in his arms and then proceeded to carry her across his shoulders.

According to the police's statement, this encounter occurred when Vikal came across the woman while she was out with her friends in Cardiff city centre. Shockingly, he continued to transport her to a location in the North Road area, where she was later raped.