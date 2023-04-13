Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Stabbing Sex Worker Over 'Refund' in New Jersey

When the woman asked Vineeth Ravuri to leave the room, he brandished a knife and demanded his money back, and when she refused, Ravuri lunged at her.
An Indian-origin man in the United States was arrested at a New Jersey hotel for allegedly stabbing a sex worker after an argument broke out between the pair.
The police said that Ravuri and the woman met at the hotel "with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money."
When the woman asked Vineeth Ravuri to leave the room, he brandished a knife and demanded his money back, and when she refused, Ravuri lunged at her.
First-responding officers found the woman Ravuri attacked, bleeding from the hand, in the hotel's lobby. Meanwhile, the Indian-origin man was found in the hotel's lobby with blood on his jacket and foot. He was also found in possession of the knife he used to attack the woman, who was treated on the scene.
Ravuri was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Restraint, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Engaging in Prostitution, and was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.
