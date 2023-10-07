Indian-Origin Couple, Two Children Found Dead in New Jersey

Tej Pratap Singh, 43, and Sonal Parihar, 42, were found dead alongside their 10-year-old son and 6-year-old in their Plainsboro home earlier this week on Wednesday, 4 October, the Plainsboro Police Department said.
(Photo Courtesy: twitter.com/Manavispeaks)
An Indian-origin couple and their two children were found dead in their home in the US state of New Jersey, and police are investigating the matter as a homicide.
Mayor Peter Cantu and Chief Eamon Blanchard, Director of Public Safety released a joint statement, saying that the Plainsboro community experienced a heartbreaking loss of life. The joint statement said, "Our public safety personnel remain vigilant and resilient and will continue to ensure the safety of the Plainsboro community."
Mayor Peter Cantu said, "We are all saddened by this tragic event. What happened in our community is beyond comprehension."
Blanchard said, "Please be assured that this is an isolated occurrence and there are no additional concerns for the safety and well-being of the community related to this incident."
The Plainsboro Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office have collaborated on the investigation. Public records revealed that the couple purchased their Titus Lane home in August 2018 for $635,000.
According to CBS News, relatives and community members were shocked by the family's deaths.
The neighbours said the family was friendly and often seen walking around the street. A neighbour said that her daughter used to meet the couple’s daughter at the bus stop to ride to school together every morning. The neighbour added that she texted Parihar but never received a reply.
“It was weird for me to not see her in the morning. They were such a sweet family,” the neighbour said.
