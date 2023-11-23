Indian Doctoral Student From Delhi University Shot Dead Inside Car In US

The incident took place on 9 November, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said officers found a man shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a wall on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct.

ShotSpotter, a gunfire locator service, reported there was gunfire in the area, police said.

Drivers passing by called 911 to report a vehicle that had bullet holes in it with a person inside who had been shot, said Cunningham.

Aaditya Adlakha was transported to UC Medical Center, where he was in critical condition and was pronounced dead two days later.

No arrests have been made since the shooting was reported, local media reports said.