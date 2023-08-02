In Photos: Indian Diaspora in Michigan Protest, Condemn Violence in Manipur

The Michigan-based Indian diaspora staged a protest on 30 July.
(Photo: Suanmuanlian Tonsing)
The Michigan-based Indian diaspora staged a protest and their concern regarding the situation and violence in Manipur on 30 July 2023.
The protestors came from various groups, including members of the North American Manipur Tribal Association, Ambedkar Association of North America, Indian American Muslim Council, CAPI, and ICA factions in the United States.
The groups congregated at the Detroit's Hart Plaza to publicly protest with signs and slogans.
In a press statement, they said, “Indian Constitutional commitment to the principles of liberty, fraternity, and equality compels us to raise our voice against these atrocious acts of violence and oppression that have been ongoing for over three months where over 60,000 have been rendered homeless, 6200 plus houses burned, 320 plus churches burned and over 170 plus villages burned and decimated to the ground.”
"There has been an internet ban for over two months, in the region and we worry that more of these videos will come out once internet connectivity is restored," they added.
It further said that the Kuki and Zomi tribes, like many indigenous communities, have long endured historical injustices and discrimination and today, they are facing an existential threat as evidence of violence, rape, and forced displacement emerges daily.
They called upon international communities and human rights organisations to aid in the investigation and scrutinising the Manipur events, and that urgent steps should be taken to stop the hostile goings-on.
"We are further pained to see videos in social media of women being paraded naked, gangraped, tortured and executed by self-styled firing squads and more," the statement said.
