Indian-American Medical Student Rijul Maini Crowned Miss India USA 2023

This year, the Miss India USA pageant was crowned to Rijul Maini, a medical student from Michigan held in New Jersey.

The 24-year-old Indian-American aspires to be a surgeon and hopes to serve as a role model to women everywhere, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Greeshma Bhat of Virginia was declared first runner-up and Ishita Pai Raikar of North Carolina was the second runner-up.

The contest was started by New York-based Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants. This year marks the 41th anniversary of the pageant which is the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India as reported by PTI.

During the event, Sneha Nambiar from Massachusetts was declared as Mrs India USA and Saloni Rammohan from Pennsylvania won the title of Miss Teen India USA.