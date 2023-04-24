India Launches Operation Kaveri to Evacuate Indian Nationals Stranded in Sudan

After clashes broke out in Sudan over a week ago, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar tweeted that India has begun "Operation Kaveri," which will make efforts to bring back thousands of Indians stranded in the conflict-hit African country.

"About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," Jaishankar tweeted.