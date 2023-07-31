Uncovered: The Web of Hindutva Ties Around Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller

The Quint accessed several letters, e-mails, and transcripts of personal conversations with Aruna Miller, during which she categorically denied being involved with “any groups that are associated with Hindutva and pro-BJP groups.”
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
After Indian-American politician Aruna Miller won the 2022 gubernatorial election in Maryland, she sealed her spot as the state's Lieutenant Governor.
Even though the Hyderabad-born 58-year-old previously made an unsuccessful attempt to become a member of the United States House of Representatives, winning the governor's race as fellow Democrat Wes Moore's running mate meant her political career seemed to have nothing but clear skies ahead.
However, Aruna Miller now finds herself at the receiving end of serious allegations.
"Her ties with Hindutva and BJP-affiliated groups, ones that she has continued to lie about, are even larger than her unethical political practices and vengeful behaviour," a former political staffer for Miller told The Quint, requesting anonymity.
As part of a one month-long investigation, The Quint accessed several letters, e-mails, and transcripts of personal conversations with Aruna Miller, during which she categorically denied being involved with “any groups that are associated with Hindutva and pro-BJP groups.”
In the 2022 gubernatorial election in Maryland, she contested as the running mate of Wes Moore, who is now the Governor. During the campaign, she had publicly declared that she had not taken donations from anyone who has ties to the Hindutva movement. She claimed:
However, the Federal Election Commission’s legally-mandated financial disclosures tell a different story.
A power map depicting all the donations from Hindutva-linked and pro-BJP received by Aruna Miller.
The Quint accessed close to a hundred records from Miller’s four campaigns from 2011, and found that her donations are indeed linked to pro-BJP groups, Hindutva-aligned groups, and groups advocating Hindutva ideology such as:
Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh
Overseas Friends of the BJP
Hindu American Foundation
Hindu American Political Action Caucus
Vishwa Hindu Parishad America
Ekal Vidyalaya
While many of these organisations have claimed to be non-partisan, several experts and academics in South Asia as well as the West have noted their long-standing alignment with the politics of Hindutva, or “Hindu Nationalism” as it is more commonly known.
The Quint accessed financial records published with the Federal Elections Commission and the Maryland Board of Elections by Aruna Miller’s political campaigns and found that financial and social ties between Aruna Miller and members of Hindutva-linked groups go as far back as 2011.
We found that, since 2011, Miller’s four campaigns (state legislature, gubernatorial elections, and US Congress) have received at least $110,000 from Hindutva-aligned, pro-BJP groups and its leaders. This is the total only of contributions above $200 and may not necessarily reflect the full amount donated by pro-Hindutva outfits.
Even a cursory glance at the 2022 Lieutenant Governor Campaign and 2021-22 (later-abandoned) Congressional bid clearly show that Miller (and Wes Moore) received large sums of money from Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party activists Sudhir Sekhsaria and Gurpreet Takhar.
The OFBJP is a group claiming to represent Bharatiya Janata Party supporters based overseas.
Sekhsaria is a long-time Miller loyalist.
Not only was he Aruna Miller’s campaign treasurer during her failed congressional bid, and one of the “finance chairs” during her election for Lt Governor, but The Quint was told by a member of Miller’s campaign that Sekhsaria’s main role was “to solicit as much money from Hindu nationalist groups across the US as he could.”
Above: Aruna Miller and Sudhir Sekhsaria appear to hug in the presence of Jesse Singh and others.
Sekhsaria was also an organiser for a fundraiser for the Moore-Miller campaign, which curiously took place at the home of the founder of Sikhs for Trump Jasdip “Jesse” Singh, and was co-hosted by former Trump adviser Sajid Tarar, who founded Muslims for Trump.
A natural question remains:
Next TV, a local news site, reported that the fundraiser managed to gather over $100,000, and was attended by the likes of Adapa Prasad, the national president of the OFBJP.
Images from the Moore-Miller fundraiser with founder of Sikhs for Trump Jasdip “Jesse” Singh, and former Trump advisor Sajid Tarar
Moreover, Prasad tapped into his experience from organising events for the OFBJP and organised a fundraiser for her. However, it didn’t take place in her political backyard of Maryland, but rather, in Texas.
The event was not just hosted by Sudhir Sekhsaria, but by Ramesh Bhutada, the vice-president of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA, which claims to be "inspired by" the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Bhutada, notably, spearheaded a campaign in the US, batting for now-Indian PM Narendra Modi's first election campaign in 2014.
Top: Aruna Miller stands alongside HSS Vice President Ramesh Bhutada (fourth from right) at an event.
Bottom: Aruna Miller poses with HSS Vice President Ramesh Bhutada (third from left) at an event.
Hindus for Human Rights' Raju Rajagopal had told The Quint, “Ekal Vidyalaya has links to RSS and VHP in India, and they've presumably been the largest fundraisers for the Sangh Parivar in the US."
The event was also co-hosted by Jugal Malani (Bhutada’s brother-in-law) and Vijay Pallod (Bhutada’s relative who travelled to India in 2014 to campaign for the BJP).
Miller left Texas with over $35,000 in donations from the Bhutada, Malani, and Pallod families alone. She additionally pocketed close to $10,000 from Chowdary Yalamanchili, who was the honorary co-chair of the organising committee for the 2019 “Howdy Modi” event in Houston, and his wife.
When the OFBJP’s global coordinator Vijay Jolly, also a Delhi BJP leader, visited the US for a “whirlwind tour” aimed to promote Modi’s first visit to the US as PM, he was the keynote speaker at an OFBJP banquet in Vienna, Virginia, which was attended by Aruna Miller.
During the visit, a fundraising event for Miller in Virginia saw the presence of several high ranking members of Hindutva-aligned groups across the US, apart from Sudhir Sekhsaria and Ramesh Bhutada, including:
Then-national OFBJP executives Venkata Rao Mulpuri and Raj Bhayani
OFBJP’s Los Angeles Chapter executive Avadhesh Agarwal
HSS Houston President Subhash Gupta
Ekal Vidyalaya Florida advisor and former HSS Houston President Shekar Reddy
Former Ekal Vidyalaya President Vinod Jhunjhunwala
SEWA USA executive Narsimha Koppula,
Hindu American Foundation Co-founder Mihir Meghani.
All of them made donations to Miller’s campaign around the time of the fundraiser.
(Source: Federal Election Commission)
(Image: The Quint)
(Source: Federal Election Commission)
(Image: The Quint)
(Source: Federal Election Commission)
(Image: The Quint)
Many of these leaders also made donations to the Hindu American Political Action Caucus (HAPAC), which further donated the money to Aruna Miller’s campaign.
Moreover, this figure only takes into account larger-sized donations (over $200), potentially making the actual amount higher.
When The Quint asked one of the activists if they expected Miller to return the money she took from Hindutva-linked groups, they said :
The John King-Michelle Siri campaign in Maryland (which received $1,500 from a Hindutva-aligned doner and proceeded to publicly reject it) has already set a precedent. If she, as a Democrat, continues to take tens of thousands of dollars from these groups, where do her loyalties lie?”
In response to a query by The Independent, Miller's office promptly dismissed the claims as mere hearsay and asserted that critics aiming to scrutinize her fundraising connections were attempting to portray her political track record in a negative light.
A statement from spokeswoman Madeline Pawlak said:
The Quint has reached out to Lt Governor Aruna Miller's office for a response to various allegation. This story will be updated once a reply is received.
Scott Webber, a Democratic activist in Maryland, who has been in close contact with Miller for over a decade told The Quint, “This is a progressive, pro-immigrant, woman who is associated with a movement that goes against Democratic party lines and also against her own claims of believing in pluralism and open dialogue.
Miller also supported a letter by the Hindu American Foundation, calling for changes in high school textbooks across America which claimed to “ensure that Hinduism is presented accurately in California textbooks”.
The letter called for major edits to textbook sections related to histories of South Asia, Caste, India, Hinduism, Sikhism, Dalits, Muslims, the Indus Valley civilization, and the rights of women.
The HAF, supported by Miller, were batting the erasure of references to caste and untouchability and also submitted edits that would remove references the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, calling him a "a social reformer who challenged the authority of the Brahmins and the caste order."
Statement from Aruna Miller in support of the Hindu American Foundation's attempt to alter California curriculum to remove caste references, amongst other subjects.
Below: Details regarding the alterations, specifically caste representation.
"These textbook edits generally presented those subjects in terms that clearly presented a Hindutva narrative of history and social studies," a political insider in Maryland told The Quint, under conditions of anonymity.
The Quint also learnt that she expressed a different sentiment during a conversation with an activist, to whom Aruna allegedly said:
The Quint reached out to Miller on whether this statement. We will update it as and when we receive her response.
A former Aruna Miller-camp political staffer alleged while speaking to The Quint, “What is so concerning about Aruna is that she has chosen the path of not just calling Modi a rockstar, but becoming Modi in an American context. She is in real-time converting the Democratic Party into a mirror image of the BJP.”
After Aruna Miller began garnering criticism for her ties to Hindutva-aligned groups, she was quick to distance herself from the allegations, while continuing to court a political alliance with Hindutva forces with subterfuge.
The Moore-Miller campaign released a page on their website in June 2022, which attempted to prove that Aruna Miller’s support for “Muslim Communities And Religious Freedom.”
A single page "fact-sheet" about Aruna Miller's support for Muslim communities which was released in June 2022, after allegations of financial ties to Hindutva-linked groups emerged.
Miller claimed that she has stood for the rights of Muslims in Maryland and abroad for my entire career, and that will continue.”
Sources in Maryland's Montgomery County told The Quint that Miller decided to seek assistance from Pakistani-American figures, notably Saba Rashid, Saman Qadeer Ahmad and Zainab Chaudry. Miller's critics have accused them of "halal-washing" her image.
"Halal-washing" is a term meaning an effort to "sanitise and legitimise an otherwise Islamophobic entity or point of view by an act of public virtue signaling."
"Miller met with Qadeer in a closed door meeting in May during a public event. Chaudry played an active role advising Miller's transition team, and Sama Rashid was presenting Miller with an award during Ramadan this year on behalf of a Pakistani organization she co-founded to help sanitise Miller's image," they added.
The Montgomery County Muslim Council, an organisation founded and run by several Pakistani-Americans, including Qadeer and Rashid, gave a 'Award of Appreciation' to Miller earlier this year, and featured her at their annual Ramadan event this year.
Top: Wes Moore, CAIR's Zainab Chaudry and Aruna Miller
Bottom: Saba Rashid and Aruna Miller earlier this year when the former gave Miller an award.
Moreover, she also claimed that her calling PM Modi a “rockstar” came “a decade ago, before any alleged authoritarian action he took as Prime Minister.”
Aruna Miller posted two tweets trying to distance herself from PM Narendra Modi's policies and history.
However, Democratic activist Scott Webber told The Quint that “Modi was involved with Hindu nationalism a decade before 2012. She still receives money from Hindutva and pro-BJP groups but chooses to lie about it. Her donors are amongst the highest ranking BJP executives in the US.”
More than one source confirmed to The Quint that Miller "was well aware of the Hindutva background of her donors and their links to the BJP.
Moreover, Maryland-based activists demand that rather than condemning a specific policy, Aruna Miller should "pick a side and stop being disingenuous."
Of late, Miller has been attempting to distance herself from Modi. Recently, she tweeted a news story regarding a letter urging President Biden to discuss human rights in India during Modi’s visit and said, “PM Modi's visit is an opportunity for the US to remind India of its democratic duty to uphold freedom and liberty for all.”
However, she was in attendance at PM Modi's State Dinner at The White House in June, during his visit; and incidentally, Sudhir Sekhsaria was invited as well.
Not just Aruna Miller and her husband David, but OFBJP executive Sudhir Sekhsaria was also a part of the White House's guest list.
The Quint has reached out to Lt Governor Miller's office with an extensive list of enquiries regarding the allegations. This story will be updated once a response is received.
