Uncovered: The Web of Hindutva Ties Around Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller

After Indian-American politician Aruna Miller won the 2022 gubernatorial election in Maryland, she sealed her spot as the state's Lieutenant Governor.

Even though the Hyderabad-born 58-year-old previously made an unsuccessful attempt to become a member of the United States House of Representatives, winning the governor's race as fellow Democrat Wes Moore's running mate meant her political career seemed to have nothing but clear skies ahead.

However, Aruna Miller now finds herself at the receiving end of serious allegations.