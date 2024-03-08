'Subalterns of the World Not Aware of Mass Protests Because...': Gayatri Spivak

"I think it [the creation of 'Hindu Rashtra'] will involve (indeed already involves) constant and focused violence because there is large-scale social acceptance of Hindutva," says literary scholar and feminist critic Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak.

The 81-year-old, who is University Professor at Department of English and Comparative Literature in New York's Columbia University, speaks to The Quint about a number of subjects including the Marxist ideology, Hindutva, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.