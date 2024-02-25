‘Gem of a Person’: Remembering Fazil Khan, Indian Journalist Killed in NYC Fire

I had first spoken to Fazil in July 2022. I was at Columbia for a summer program, and had been thinking about whether I should apply for a full-time Master’s degree at Columbia Journalism School (CJS).

Fazil had completed his Master’s in Data Journalism at CJS the previous year, in August 2021. A professor at the university introduced us to each other over email.

The next morning, Fazil replied, “Hi Meghnad, happy to talk about Columbia programs and stuff…” When I spoke to him for the first time over the phone the following day, what was meant to be a short conversation lasted for much, much longer. Fazil, in his infinite kindness, explained the different programs at Columbia Journalism School to me, the type of scholarships and financial aid on offer, the kind of work opportunities that were available to students after the program, and so much more… And so began our friendship.

The call with him put me at ease in a way I can’t explain. I felt I had someone I could turn to with my doubts. After the call, I knew I wanted to apply to the Data Journalism program at CJS, the same that Fazil had graduated from.

In the months that followed, we would communicate often. Every single time, Fazil would answer each and every one of my doubts. Once, when I thanked him profusely for all the time he would spend answering my questions, he spoke to me about the concept of “passing it on”. He said that when he had applied to Columbia, there had been those who had helped him. And that since he got to Columbia, he was only passing it on.

He would help people every year with their doubts about the application process and about life in New York. Even as he helped me, I knew that he was also in touch with my friend Arshi Qureshi, whose queries he was responding to as well.

In just as much detail, with the same patience and kindness so characteristic of him. Arshi says, “Fazil was a gem of a person. I connected with him when I was just thinking of applying to Columbia Journalism School. When I was navigating the maze of applications and uncertainties before Columbia, his advice, from essays to visas, expenses to renting in New York, was a lifeline. He never once made me feel like I was asking too much.”

In March 2023, when Arshi received an offer of admission from Columbia, Fazil was among the first people she shared the news with. I too received an acceptance from Columbia that same night, and thanked Fazil for all his help.

And what he said about “passing it on” always stayed with me. Now, as I pursue a Master’s course at CJS myself, I receive an abundance of questions every month from prospective applicants. I have tried to answer each and every doubt that has come my way, just as I knew Fazil would. Because, like Fazil had said, it was now my turn to pass it on.

In December 2023, I reached out to Fazil to plan a meet over coffee. We were both in New York City. He responded, “Hey, I’m headed out to India tomorrow for a few weeks actually.” We decided to meet once he returned from India.

That meeting was to happen soon. On Saturday night, as I sat in my living room, I saw a post about an Indian student who had died in a fire in New York. The picture accompanying the headline sent me in shock. I let out a scream in agony.

I called Arshi and broke the news to her. Both of us were so taken aback, and we kept rueing that we had been planning to meet Fazil soon. I kept going back to my WhatsApp chat with him.