Exclusive | ‘Didn't Spare Us’: Indian Women Attacked In Glasgow Allege Racism

The two Indian women claimed that they were attacked "without any provocation." They have also alleged that they were subjected to "racist and xenophobic slurs."

Responding to a query, the Scotland Police spokesperson told The Quint, “Around 10.55 pm on Monday, 15 May, 2023, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Buchanan Street, Glasgow.”

While the police did not confirm whether any arrests have taken place, Divya told The Quint that the police informed them that the three accused -- allegedly minors -- have been apprehended.

The Quint spoke to the two women about the 15 May incident, the 'racism and xenophobia' they allegedly faced.