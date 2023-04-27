Diwali is Now an Official Holiday in The US State of Pennsylvania

Two Pennsylvania State Senators, Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval, introduced the legislation in February.

Pennsylvania is home to nearly 200,000 South Asian people, of which a large part celebrates the Hindu festival.

Senator Rothman highlighted that recognising Diwali as an official holiday in the state celebrates its cultural diversity.

“Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District,” Rothman said in his statement. “Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity.”