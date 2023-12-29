Shots Fired at Residence of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir President's Son in Canada

Shots were fired at the residence of an Indian-origin man in Canada's Surrey on Wednesday, 27 December.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the home of the son of Satish Kumar, president of Surrey's Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, was attacked. However, nobody was injured during the incident.

What the police said: "No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage," the Surrey Police said.