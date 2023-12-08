403 Indian Students Died Abroad Since 2018, Highest in Canada: MoS Muraleedharan

MoS Muraleedharan emphaised in the Central government's commitment to the safety of Indian students abroad and said that the heads of Indian missions abroad and other senior officials regularly visit college and university campuses to interact with Indian students.

"The safety and security of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the Government of India...In case there is any untoward incident, it is immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the incident is properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished, he added.