‘United Congress’: Sunil Jakhar Drives Rahul to HQ for CM Candidate Announcement

This also comes amid speculations of Jhakar quitting the party after reportedly being sidelined.

The Hindu had earlier reported on Sunday that Jakhar had announced his decision to quit active electoral politics. He told the newspaper that he had decided to quit active electoral politics, but would continue to serve the Congress.

Jhakar dismissed the rumours of him quitting the party, and said that he was still part of the Congress—a party he claimed had given him “so much," The Tribune reported..

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday reiterated that everyone will abide by Rahul Gandhi’s decision on the matter of CM face for the state elections.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, Sidhu wrote: