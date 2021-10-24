Turmoil in Punjab Congress Continues as Sidhu and Tewari Tweet Their Grievances

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: IANS)
As the controversy surrounding Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam ceases to cool down, leader of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, in a series of tweets, expressed their grievances with the priorities and functioning of the party on Sunday, 24 October.
The Punjab Congress has been engulfed in chaos since Charanjit Singh Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab.
Stressing the financial crisis that Punjab is facing, Sidhu asserted that the party's focus must come back to "real issues that concern every punjabi and [our] future generations."
He further warned that Punjab was facing a clear choice between enduring the damage that it is already suffering from or letting the economic situation spiral out of control that would cause "irreparable damage."
Sidhu has expressed his vision for Punjab with a 13-point programme. He wants the Congress to include those points in its manifesto in the 2022 elections, NDTV reported.
Senior leader of the Congress Manish Tewari contributed to the Twitter buzz surrounding the party on Sunday, tweeting that 'anarchy' is playing out in the party today.
Taking strong objection to the conduct of the Punjab Congress leaders, Tewari expressed his strong disregard for "repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children" and "guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use."
He further went on to ask if Congress leaders didn't think whether the "people of Punjab were disgusted by daily soap opera?"
Tewari also went on to tell NDTV that the "continuance of a government" was important for stability and development.
"When the MLAs are revolting, the stability of the government is threatened," Tewari told NDTV.
(With inputs from Twitter and NDTV.)